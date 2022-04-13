Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $48,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

