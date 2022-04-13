Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $44.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $63.00.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.