Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Target Price at C$13.72

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

IVN opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a current ratio of 21.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a PE ratio of 202.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.47.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

