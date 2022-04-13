4,106 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

