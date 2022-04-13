Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,040 Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

