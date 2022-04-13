Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a current ratio of 71.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

