Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMV opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $89.02.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

