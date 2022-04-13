Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Bank of America increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

