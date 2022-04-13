MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

