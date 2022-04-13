Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

