Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $397.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.90 and a 200-day moving average of $431.37. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

