Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 99,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

