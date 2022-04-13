Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,207 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

