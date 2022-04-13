Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $558.24 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $586.73 and a 200-day moving average of $672.74.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.