DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.