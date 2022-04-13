Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $68,049,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after buying an additional 466,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 660,195 shares of company stock worth $79,521,591. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

