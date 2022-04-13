Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

