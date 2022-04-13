Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.36

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 157315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.24.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

