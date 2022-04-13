Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.36

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 157315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.24.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alarm.com by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

