Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.56

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 339533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several brokerages have commented on PACK. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ranpak by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

