George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.58

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.58 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.78%.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

