KB Home (KBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in KB Home by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

