Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 25008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

DTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

