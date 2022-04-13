Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 25008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
DTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
