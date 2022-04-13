Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.07

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 27617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHCAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sharp alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.