Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.