Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Invests $381,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after buying an additional 875,492 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

