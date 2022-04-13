UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.25

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.25 and last traded at $122.25, with a volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

