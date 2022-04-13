Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 738.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG stock opened at $260.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.48 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.