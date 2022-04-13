Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 152,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

