Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 535 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

