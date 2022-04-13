Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $196,317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.49 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.34.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

