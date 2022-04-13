Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 364.6% in March

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 364.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.