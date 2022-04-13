Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cintas to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $415.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.