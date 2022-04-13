FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 320.1% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
FINW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,400,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinWise Bancorp (FINW)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.