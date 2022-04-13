Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Decreases By 85.7%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

