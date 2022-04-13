Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THUPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Danske raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

