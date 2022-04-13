Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Drops By 74.4%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

