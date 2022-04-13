Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Drops By 74.4%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.59.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
