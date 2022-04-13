Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Grows By 933.5%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, an increase of 933.5% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of UNICY opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNICY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

