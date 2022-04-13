Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $506.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.00. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.