Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.96 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Regions Financial worth $62,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

