Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.