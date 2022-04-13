Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 689,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $57,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,622,182. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.