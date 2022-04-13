Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Nutanix by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.