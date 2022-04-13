Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 281,541 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.02% of Encompass Health worth $65,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.