Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

