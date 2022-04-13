Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

