Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,785 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after purchasing an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

SYF opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

