Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.38. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

