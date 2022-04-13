Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

RPD opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

