Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

